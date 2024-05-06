Amkay Products IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Amkay Products Ltd received robust demand from investors across categories. As the offer has been concluded, investors now wait for Amkay Products IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ₹12.61 crore worth Amkay Products IPO commenced on April 30 and concluded on May 3. Amkay Products IPO allotment date is today, May 6, and the company is expected to finalise the basis of allotment today.

Investors who have bid for the IPO can do Amkay Products IPO allotment status check online to know if and how many shares have been allotted to them.

The company will initiate refunds on May 7 to those whose application bids have been rejected and have not received any allotment. Amkay Products equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on the same day.

Investors can check Amkay Products IPO allotment status online through the IPO registrar's website. Amkay Products IPO registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

To check the Amkay Products IPO allotment status online, investors need to follow five simple steps mentioned below.

Steps to check Amkay Products IPO Allotment status online 1] Visit IPO Registrar's website on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

2] Select 'Amkay Products Limited' in the 'Company Selection' dropdown menu

3] Choose among - Application no, Beneficiary Id or PAN

4] Enter the details as per the option selected

5] Enter the Captcha and hit the 'Search' option

Your Amkay Products IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Amkay Products IPO GMP Today Amkay Products IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹60 per share, according to stock market observers. This means that the equity shares of Amkay Products are trading higher by ₹60 than their issue price of ₹55 apiece, in the grey market.

Considering the IPO price and the Amkay Products IPO GMP today, the Amkay Products IPO share listing is estimated to be at ₹115 per share, a premium of around 110% to the issue price.

Amkay Products IPO Subscription Status Amkay Products IPO received strong subscription as the issue was booked 748.03 times in total. The IPO received bids for 113.85 crore equity shares as against 15.22 lakh shares offered.

The IPO was subscribed 973.14 times in the retail category, 173.04 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 987.34 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

About Amkay Products IPO The bidding for Amkay Products IPO began on April 30 and closed on May 3. Amkay Products IPO allotment date is likely May 6 and the listing date is May 8. Amkay Products shares will be listed on BSE SME.

Amkay Products IPO size is ₹12.61 crore which was entirely a fresh issue of 22.92 lakh equity shares. Amkay Products IPO price band was set at ₹52 to ₹55 per share.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Amkay Products IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

