Amkay Products IPO: Issue subscribed over 32 times on day 1, check subscription status, GMP, and other details
The Amkay Products IPO was subscribed over 32.61 times on the first day of subscription. The SME IPO received 5,35,40,000 share applications against the 16,42,000 shares offered.
Healthcare products manufacturer Amkay Products initial public offerings (IPO) opened on Tuesday, April 30. The SME issue received 5,35,40,000 applications against the 16,42,000 shares offered, on the first day of subscription.
