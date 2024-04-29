Amkay Products IPO: From price band to GMP - here's everything you need to know
The healthcare producer has set the price band of its upcoming IPO at ₹52 to ₹55 per share. Investors have the option to bid for a minimum of 2000 shares and in multiples thereof.
Healthcare products manufacturer Amkay Products is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) this week. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO will open bidding on April 30 and will close on May 3.
