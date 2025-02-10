Amwill Healthcare IPO allotment date today: Amwill Healthcare IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, February 10). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Amwill Healthcare IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Amwill Healthcare IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 5.73 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Amwill Healthcare Ltd, opened on Wednesday, February 5, and ended on Friday, February 7.

Investors can check the basis of allotment to determine how many shares, if any, they have received. The number of shares allocated to them will also be part of the IPO allocation status. Those who applied but did not receive shares will initiate the return process. Their demat accounts will be updated with the shares that have been allocated to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Tuesday, February 11. The refund procedure will also begin on Tuesday.

Amwill Healthcare IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, February 12 on BSE SME.

If you have applied for the Amwill Healthcare IPO, you can do a Amwill Healthcare IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 To input your login information directly, navigate to the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- Access the IPO allocation details for Amwill Healthcare.

Step 2 Choose "Amwill Healthcare IPO" from the provided list.

Step 3 Choose "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 Simply click on "Search."

You can use either a computer screen or your phone's display to view your Amwill Healthcare IPO.

How to check Amwill Healthcare IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4 Put in your application number or PAN.

Amwill Healthcare IPO GMP today Amwill Healthcare IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹111 with no premium or discount in the grey market according investorgain.com

Based on the analysis of the grey market activities from the last 11 sessions, today's IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) shows a downward trend and is expected to decline further. Currently, the lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest has reached ₹14.00, as indicated by experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.