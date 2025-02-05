Amwill Healthcare IPO: Here’s subscription status, GMP, other key details

Amwill Healthcare initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on February 5. The small and medium enterprise (SME) issue has been subscribed 0.69 times so far on the first day of bidding.

Amwill is a derma-cosmetic development company that collaborates with contract manufacturers, distributors, and third-party product development agencies. These partnerships have helped the company build expertise in manufacturing, packaging, and distribution.

Amwill Healthcare IPO subscription status The Amwill Healthcare IPO has received 48,00,000 against offered 54,03,600 by 3:30 pm on February 5.

On the first day of bidding, the retail segment of the issue was subscribed 0.89 times, while non-institutional investors- and QIB categories were subscribed 0.39 times and 2.02 times.

Amwill Healthcare IPO GMP today The shares of Amwill Healthcare IPO were trading at a Grey Market Premium (GMP) of ₹5 in the unlisted market on Wednesday, indicating a 4.50% premium over the upper limit of the IPO price band of ₹111.

The GMP of Amwill Healthcare IPO has significantly fallen from ₹14 on Tuesday, February 4.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Amwill Healthcare IPO details Amwill Healthcare has set its IPO price between ₹105 and ₹111 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares. The SME IPO will close for bidding on February 7.

The allocation includes 20 per cent reserved for institutional investors, 40 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 40 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Amwill Healthcare is expected to complete the IPO share allotment process by February 10, with the listing set to take place on February 12.

