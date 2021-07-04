Mumbai: As initial public offering (IPO) of GR Infraprojects open for subscription on Wednesday, analysts find its valuations to be attractive. With a price band of ₹828-837 per share, the issue will aim to raise ₹963 crore through the sale. The issue will close for subscription on 9 July.

According to PhillipCapital (India) Pvt. Ltd at the upper price band of ₹837, GR Infra is seeking a market cap of ₹8,100 crore.

“Adjusting this for ₹2,500 crore of equity to be invested in hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects it seeks a valuation of ₹6,400 crore for its engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business, which translates into 7 times FY23 price to earnings in line with most peers, which are all trading at significant discounts to their historical average (15 times) due to the ongoing pandemic. We find the risk-reward profile attractive for GR Infra," said PhillipCapital (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The brokerage firm said GR Infra has a strong balance sheet with a leverage of 0.4 times and tight control over working capital. Its asset turnover is strong at 3.6 times. It generates strong operating cash flow and free cash flow, and should therefore be able to fund the equity requirement of its large HAM portfolio through internal accruals, it said.

So far, GR Infra has invested ₹1,300 equity into these HAM projects—leaving ₹1,200 to be invested over the next three years.

The construction space is highly fragmented with lots of small players, but no company has been able to cross the ₹10,000 crore revenue hurdle in the last few decades. The reason is that most EPC companies start as regional players, with their businesses restricted to 1-2 segment/geographies, but as they grow and become larger, they need to expand their businesses outside their comfort zones to new geographies and segments, said Phillip Capital.

“To grow on a topline base of ₹7,200 crore, GR Infra will need to win orders of ₹10,000-12,000 crore every year, which we believe is an arduous task in the highly competitive roads segment. Substituting roads with any other segment will be extremely difficult, as that would lead to higher capital requirement or margin dilution, both of which are earnings dilutive," Phillip Capital added.

The proceeds of the offer for sale will be received by the selling shareholder only while the company will not receive any proceeds. Primary objective of the IPO is to provide exit or liquidity to the company's existing shareholders.

According to JM Financials, some of the competitive strengths are focused EPC player with road projects focus, established track record of timely execution , strong financial performance and credit rating.

In March 2010, the company commissioned a wind energy based power plant at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan with an installed capacity of 1.25 MW under the ‘Policy for Promoting Generation of Electricity through Non-Conventional Energy Sources – 2004’.

The company’s total income and profit for the year grew at a CAGR of 21.85% and 15.33%, respectively, between FY2019 to FY2021.

"GR Infraprojects is bringing the issue at price band of ₹828- 837 per share at PE multiple 8.5 times on FY21 earnings per share (EPS) basis. We like the financial performance posted by company with healthy balance sheet status. Also company has healthy order book which gives strong revenue visibility going forward," said Hem Securities.

