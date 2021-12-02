MUMBAI: The initial public offering (IPO) of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, the wealth management arm of Anand Rathi Financial Services, was fully subscribed on Thursday, the first day of the bidding. The issue closes on 6 December.

The overall book, excluding the anchor allotment, was subscribed 1.60 times. As of 5pm, retail investors, who cannot invest more than ₹2 lakh in an IPO, had bid for 2.45 times the shares reserved for them.

The non-institutional category, comprising high net worth individuals, drew 1.93 times the shares reserved for the category. The institutional investor portion was subscribed just 0.01 times, as per data available with stock exchanges.

The IPO is valued at 51 times FY21 earnings and 9.5 times FY21 book value, which are at significant premium to its listed peer IIFL Wealth Management.

“Considering the superior AUM book (2x of IIFL Wealth), income yield and return ratios, we believe the premium valuations are justified and the IPO is reasonably priced. However, limited gains can be expected hereon in the medium-term perspective, as incremental value accretion can be possible only with the sustainability of strong performance in ensuing quarters," said Reliance Research in a note to its investors.

Meanwhile, Kolkata-based Tega Industries Ltd's IPO continued to draw strong response on the second day of the bidding, with the overall book, excluding the anchor allotment, subscribed 13.87 times as of 5pm.

Retail investors placed bids for 17.04 times the shares reserved for them. Non-institutional investors bid for 20.48 times of their quota while, institutional investors subscribed 3.35 times.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.