Anand Rathi gives 'subscribe' tag to Campus Activewear IPO

“Company is largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in India in terms of value and volume in FY21 with ~17% market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear in FY21. Campus Activewear (India) offers multiple choices across styles, color palettes, price points and an attractive value proposition and has one of the widest portfolios of footwear products with 6,388 SKUs It has a strong presence in the men’s category with +80% sales contribution over FY19-21. Its sales from premium products has increased from ~31% of sales in FY19 to ~41% in 9M FY22," the brokerage report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}