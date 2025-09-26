Anand Rathi IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

Anand Rathi IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of broking company Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd was subscribed nearly 21 times. As the bidding period has ended, focus now shifts towards Anand Rathi IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 26 September 2025.

The public issue was open from September 23 to 25. Anand Rathi IPO allotment date is likely today, September 26, and the IPO listing date is September 30. Anand Rathi shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise Anand Rathi IPO allotment status soon. After the basis of share allotment has been fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on September 29, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful applicants on the same day.

Investors can check Anand Rathi IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is Anand Rathi IPO registrar.

In order to do Anand Rathi IPO allotment status check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are steps to check Anand Rathi IPO allotment status online:

Anand Rathi IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Anand Rathi IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Anand Rathi IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Anand Rathi IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Anand Rathi IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Anand Rathi IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Anand Rathi IPO GMP Today Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers shares are commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Anand Rathi IPO GMP today is ₹39 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Anand Rathi shares are trading higher by ₹39 apiece than their issue price.

Anand Rathi IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹453 apiece, which is at a premium of 9.42% to the IPO price of ₹414 per share.

Anand Rathi IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from Tuesday, September 23, to Thursday, September 25. Anand Rathi IPO allotment date is likely today, September 26, Friday, and the IPO listing date is September 30, Tuesday. Anand Rathi shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Anand Rathi IPO price band was ₹393 to ₹414 per share. The company raised ₹745 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.80 crore equity shares.

Anand Rathi IPO has been subscribed 20.66 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 4.78 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 28.60 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 43.80 times subscription.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.