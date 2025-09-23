Anand Rathi IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP hints 7% listing pop. Check subscription status, key dates, review.

Anand Rathi IPO Day 1 LIVE: The subscription process for the public offering of Anand Rathi Group's brokerage arm, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, is now underway. Anand Rathi IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23 and will close on Thursday, September 25. Anand Rathi IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share of the face value of ₹5.

Anand Rathi IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹31. This indicates Anand Rathi share price were trading at a premium of ₹31 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.

Anand Rathi IPO involves a completely new issuance of shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) included.

The ₹550 crore raised from the Anand Rathi IPO will be utilized to meet the company's long-term working capital needs, with a portion allocated for general corporate purposes.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd offers an extensive array of financial services, which encompasses broking, margin trading, and the distribution of financial products, all under the 'Anand Rathi' brand. The company serves a varied clientele, including retail investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-HNIs, and institutional clients.

As of March 2025, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers operates a solid network of 90 branches in 54 cities across India, backed by 1,125 authorized persons (agents certified by applicable stock exchanges) in 290 cities.

Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors are serving as the book-running lead managers.

