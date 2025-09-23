Anand Rathi IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP hints 7% listing pop. Check subscription status, key dates, review.

Anand Rathi IPO Day 1 LIVE: The subscription process for the public offering of Anand Rathi Group's brokerage arm, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, is now underway. Anand Rathi IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23 and will close on Thursday, September 25. Anand Rathi IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share of the face value of ₹5.
Anand Rathi IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹31. This indicates Anand Rathi share price were trading at a premium of ₹31 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.
Anand Rathi IPO involves a completely new issuance of shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) included.
The ₹550 crore raised from the Anand Rathi IPO will be utilized to meet the company's long-term working capital needs, with a portion allocated for general corporate purposes.
Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd offers an extensive array of financial services, which encompasses broking, margin trading, and the distribution of financial products, all under the 'Anand Rathi' brand. The company serves a varied clientele, including retail investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-HNIs, and institutional clients.
As of March 2025, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers operates a solid network of 90 branches in 54 cities across India, backed by 1,125 authorized persons (agents certified by applicable stock exchanges) in 290 cities.
Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors are serving as the book-running lead managers.
The revenue generated from operations for the company reached ₹845.70 crore in FY25, compared to ₹467.83 crore in FY23, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.45 percent. Simultaneously, the profit after tax surged from ₹37.75 crore to ₹103.61 crore during the same timeframe, achieving a CAGR of 65.68 percent.
Anand Rathi IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
Tentatively, Anand Rathi IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, September 26 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, September 29 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Anand Rathi share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 30.
Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers announced on Monday that they have secured slightly more than ₹220 crore from anchor investors, just one day prior to the opening of their initial public offering (IPO) for subscriptions.
Participating in the anchor round were institutions such as HDFC Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance Company, and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, as stated in a circular posted on the BSE's website.
According to the circular, the brokerage has allocated 53.26 lakh equity shares to 15 funds at a price of ₹414 per share, resulting in a total transaction value of ₹229.5 crore.