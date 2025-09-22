Anand Rathi IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, date, price, review, other details in 10 points

Anand Rathi IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Limited will be listed on the Indian primary market tomorrow, i.e. on 23 September 2025, and the Anand Rathi IPO will remain open until 25 September 2025. This means the Anand Rathi IPO date is Tuesday to Thursday. The company has fixed the Anand Rathi IPO price band at ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share. The upcoming IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹745 crore by issuing fresh company shares.

Meanwhile, Anand Rathi's IPO created a buzz in the grey market much before the opening of its subscription. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market today. This means Anand Rathi IPO GMP today is ₹24, which signals around a 6% listing gain for potential investors.

Anand Rathi IPO details in 10 points 1] Anand Rathi IPO GMP today: Market observers say the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market today.

2] Anand Rathi IPO price: The company's declared price band for this public issue is ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share.

3] Anand Rathi IPO date: The book build issue opens on 23 September 2025 and will remain open until 25 September 2025.

4] Anand Rathi IPO size: The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹745 crore from its initial offer, through the issuance of fresh shares.

5] Anand Rathi IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the mainboard IPO comprises 36 company shares.

6] Anand Rathi IPO allotment date: Share allocation can be expected on 26 September 2025.

7] Anand Rathi IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Anand Rathi IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. Share listing can be expected on 25 September 2025.

9] Anand Rathi IPO lead manager: Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

10] Anand Rathi IPO review: The company reported steady growth in its top and bottom lines and outperformed its peers in the reported period mentioned in its RHP. The market capitalisation of Anand Rathi Share IPO is ₹2596.18 crore. As of 31 March 2025, Anand Rathhi Shares' ROE is around 23.10%, its debt-equity ratio is around 1.80, and its price to book value is around 4.70. The company's EBITDA margin is around 36.80%, while its PAT margin is around 12.25%.