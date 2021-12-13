Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anand Rathi IPO: What GMP (grey market premium) signals ahead of listing date

Anand Rathi IPO: What GMP (grey market premium) signals ahead of listing date

Anand Rathi IPO GMP today is 50, which simply means that grey market is expecting Anand Rathi shares to list around 600 ( 550 + 50), believe market observers. Photo: Courtesy Anand Rathi Wealth website
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Anand Rathi IPO GMP today is 50, which is 10 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of 60 per equity share

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth are likely to list on BSE and NSE tomorrow. The public issue worth 660 crore got subscribed 9.78 times in 3-day bidding and share allocation was announced on 9th December 2021. While allottees are busy guessing about the listing gain from the public issue, grey market is also giving some signal in regard to Anand Rathi IPO listing price. According to market observers, shares of Anand Rathi Wealth are available at a premium of 50 in the grey market today.

Anand Rathi IPO GMP

As per the market observers, Anand Rathi IPO GMP today is 50, which is 10 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium (GMP) of 60 per equity share. They said that for the last 4-5 days, Anand Rathi IPO GMP has been oscillating around 50 after nosediving from 120 levels last week. They said that steady Anand Rathi IPO GMP can be attributed to the positive sentiment in the stock market during the weekend trade sessions.

What this GMP mean?

On what this GMP mean, market observers said that GMP is an unofficial data in regard to listing gain expected by the grey market. As Anand Rathi IPO GMP today is 50, it simply means that grey market is expecting Anand Rathi shares to list around 600 ( 550 + 50), which is around 9 per cent higher from its price band of 530 to 550 per share.

However, stock market analysts are of the opinion that grey market is an unofficial data and it has nothing to do with the balance sheet of the company. They said that financials of Anand Rathi Wealth reflects strong outlook.

Highlighting the fundamentals that may support strong listing of Anand Rathi shares; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, “The wealth management market has a great scope in India but the competition too is stiff. Moreover, the performance of such companies is in sync to overall market’s performance which is somewhat cyclical in nature."

Abhay Doshi went on to add that Anand Rathi Wealth has posted exceptional growth in 5 months’ period ending August, 21 while the performance in last 3 fiscals looked steady. The valuations look fully priced as the issue is priced at 50x PE on the basis of performance of FY21.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

