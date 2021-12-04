Anand Rathi IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal after two days of bidding

After logging continuous rise in grey market premium (GMP), Anand Rathi IPO GMP today stands at ₹125, ₹10 down from its Friday GMP of ₹135. Market observers said that the dip can be attributed to the weekend selloff at Indian stock market. They said that that Anand Rathi share premium had surged from ₹85 to ₹135 this week in the grey market without registering any dip on intraday basis till Friday. However, they maintained that despite 100 per cent OFS reserved for the public issue, its GMP has remained above ₹100 for last three days, which augurs well for the IPO. They went on to add that Anand Rathi IPO subscription status would pick up on Monday as those, who are in the wait and watch situation due to weekend falling ahead of the last date of bidding, may come in bulk and bid for the public issue.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}