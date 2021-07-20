Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Ipo >Anand Rathi Wealth files draft papers with Sebi for IPO

Anand Rathi Wealth files draft papers with Sebi for IPO

Premium
As of March 2021, Anand Rathi holds 12.85% stake in the firm while Pradeep Gupta has 5.48% stake. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 08:05 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of 12 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Securities Exchange Board of India to raise funds via initial public offering.

The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of 12 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

It consists issue of 9.29 million shares by Anand Rathi Financial Services Ltd (ARFSL), upto 3.75 lakh each by Anand Rathi, Pradeep Gupta, Amit Rathi, Priti Gupta, Supriya Rathi, Rawal Family Trust, Feroze Azeez, upto 90000 shares by Jugal Mantri.

As of March 2021, Anand Rathi holds 12.85% stake in the firm while Pradeep Gupta has 5.48% stake. ARFSL holds 43.12% stake in the company.

Equirus Capital Pvt Ltd, BNP Paribas, IIFL Securities and Anand Rathi are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The proceeds from the Offer for Sale will be received by the Selling Shareholders, and the company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale.

Anand Rathi Wealth is one of the leading non-bank wealth solutions firms in India and has been ranked amongst the top three non-bank mutual fund distributors in India by gross commission earned in Fiscal 2020.

The firm provides services primarily through its flagship Private Wealth (PW) vertical where it manages 260.58 billion in AuM as on March 2021. PW vertical caters to 6,109 active client families, serviced by a team of 233 RMs.

As of March 2021, its total revenue stood at 279.25 crore against 336.41 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period was at 45.10 crore versus 61.61 crore last year. Total debt stood at 33.36 crore.

