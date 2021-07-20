Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Anand Rathi Wealth files IPO papers with Sebi

Anand Rathi Wealth files IPO papers with Sebi

Premium
Anand Rathi Wealth, operate in the financial services industry with a focus on mutual fund distribution and sale of financial product
1 min read . 05:08 PM IST PTI

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 1.2 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders, draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi showed on Tuesday

NEW DELHI : Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share sale.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale of 1.2 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders, draft red herring prospectus (DRHP)filed with Sebi showed on Tuesday.

The initial public offer (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale of 1.2 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders, draft red herring prospectus (DRHP)filed with Sebi showed on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Those offering shares in the offer for sale are -- Anand Rathi Financial Services Limited, Anand Rathi, Pradeep Gupta, Amit Rathi, Priti Gupta, Supriya Rathi, Rawal Family Trust, Jugal Mantri, and Feroze Azee.

Anand Rathi Wealth, operate in the financial services industry with a focus on mutual fund distribution and sale of financial product.

Explaining the rational behind the listing, the company said the listing of Equity Shares will enhance its brand name and provide liquidity to the existing shareholders.

In addition, the company expects that the proposed listing will also provide a public market for the equity Smshares in India.

Equirus Capital Private Limited, BNP Paribas, IIFL Securities Limited Anand Rathi Advisors Limited have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the company on the IPO.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Two-thirds of fuel taxes have come from diesel

Premium

At 21, this entrepreneur has launched three startups, r ...

Premium

The numbers behind the Twitter-government faceoff

Premium

Time to stay invested in the markets or book some profits?

Earlier in September 2018, the company had filed draft papers with Sebi to raise 425 crore through an IPO. However, the firm later withdrew its proposed public issue.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!