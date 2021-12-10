The initial public offering (IPO) of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, received 9.78 times subscription by the closing day on December 6. The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 25.42 times, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 7.76 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 2.50 times.

The finalization of basis of share allotment of Anand Rathi Wealth IPO has been done on Thursday and the equity shares of the company are expected to listed on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE next week on Tuesday, December 14. As per market observers, Anand Rathi Wealth shares are commanding ₹50 premium in the grey market today.

The initial share-sale is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.2 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. The OFS consisted of sale of 92.85 lakh equity shares by Anand Rathi Financial Services, and 3.75 lakh equity shares each by Anand Rathi, Pradeep Gupta, Amit Rathi, Priti Gupta, Supriya Rathi, Rawal Family Trust, and Feroze Azeez, and 90,000 equity shares by Jugal Mantri. The company had raised ₹194 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

Anand Rathi Wealth operates in the financial services industry with a focus on mutual fund distribution and the sale of financial products. The company commenced activities in fiscal 2002 and is AMFI registered mutual fund distributor. Price band for the issue was fixed at ₹530-550 per share.

From March 31, 2019, till August 31, 2021, the company's Asset Under Management (AUM) has grown at a CAGR of 22.7% to ₹302 billion. As of August 2021, the company's flagship Private Wealth vertical catered to 6,564 active client families across the country.

