Anand Rathi Wealth IPO: GMP ahead of shares listing next week

The initial share-sale is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.2 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. The OFS consisted of sale of 92.85 lakh equity shares by Anand Rathi Financial Services, and 3.75 lakh equity shares each by Anand Rathi, Pradeep Gupta, Amit Rathi, Priti Gupta, Supriya Rathi, Rawal Family Trust, and Feroze Azeez, and 90,000 equity shares by Jugal Mantri. The company had raised ₹194 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

