The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, received 9.78 times subscription by the closing day on Monday. The initial public offer of up to 12,000,000 equity shares had a price range of ₹530-550 per share.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 25.42 times, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 7.76 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 2.50 times. The company raised ₹194 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

The finalization of basis of share allotment of Anand Rathi Wealth IPO is expected to take place this week on Thursday, December 9, 2021 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on December 13, 2021. The registrar for this IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, therefore the allotment application can be checked on its website here or on the BSE website here.

As per market observers, Anand Rathi Wealth shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹55 in the grey market. The equity shares of the company are expected to listed on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE next week on December 14.

Anand Rathi Wealth operates in the financial services industry with a focus on mutual fund distribution and the sale of financial products. The company commenced activities in fiscal 2002 and is AMFI registered mutual fund distributor.

The initial share sale was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.2 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. Equirus Capital, BNP Paribas, IIFL Securities and Anand Rathi Advisors were the book running lead managers to the offer.

