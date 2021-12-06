Anand Rathi Wealth IPO: Latest GMP on last day of issue

"Given the fundamentals and growth potential, valuation of (ARWL) looks reasonable, as at upper end of price band, the company is valued at ~7.5% AUM and ~18.7x EPS (annualised FY22E). The closest listed peer IIFL Wealth has over ₹2.2 lakh crore in AUM and trading at 25xFY22E (consensus) offers healthy growth potential too. We remain positive in the space and assign SUBSCRIBE rating to the IPO," said ICICI Securities in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}