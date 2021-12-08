Anand Rathi Wealth IPO: Latest GMP, how to check share allotment status online

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO: After closure of subscription, all eyes are set on Anand Rathi IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 9th December 2021. After 3-day subscription, the public issue worth ₹660 crore got subscribed 9.78 times. The public issue got subscribed 7.76 times in the retail category, 2.50 times in the QIB category and 25.42 times in the NII category. However, after closure of subscription, Anand Rathi Wealth share price has fallen drastically in the grey market.

According to market observers, shares of Anand Rathi Wealth are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today. Those who have applied for the public offer are advised to check their application at BSE or official registrar Link Intime's website after the announcement of share allotment on tomorrow.

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO GMP

Market observers said that Anand Rathi IPO GMP today is ₹30, which is ₹12 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹18. They said that after the closure of subscription, share price of the wealth management company has fallen heavily from around ₹130 premium to ₹30. They said that probably, 100 per cent Offer for Sale (OFS) doesn't go down well among the investor, which is getting reflected in the grey market's recent response. They said that Anand Rathi IPO GMP today is ₹30, which means grey market is expecting Anand Rathi IPO listing around ₹580 ( ₹550 + ₹30), which is at par with the price band of ₹530 to ₹550 per equity share.

Links to check Anand Rathi Wealth IPO allotment status

As mentioned above, bidders can check Anand Rathi Wealth IPO allotment status by logging in at either BSE website or at the Link Intime's website. For more convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at Link Intime's direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check their IPO application status online.

How to check Anand Rathi Wealth IPO allotment status online at Link Intime

1] Login at Link Intime's direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Anand Rathi Wealth IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Anand Rathi Wealth IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

How to check Anand Rathi Wealth IPO allotment status online at BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Anand Rathi Wealth IPO;

3] Enter your Anand Rathi Wealth IPO application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Anand Rathi Wealth IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

