OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Anand Rathi Wealth IPO: Latest GMP, how to check share allotment status online

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO: Latest GMP, how to check share allotment status online

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO allotment status: Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at Link Intime's direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check their IPO application status online. Photo: Courtesy Anand Rathi Wealth websitePremium
Anand Rathi Wealth IPO allotment status: Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at Link Intime's direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check their IPO application status online. Photo: Courtesy Anand Rathi Wealth website
 2 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 10:21 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Anand Rathi Wealth IPO GMP today is 30, which is 12 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of 18, say market observers

Listen to this article

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO: After closure of subscription, all eyes are set on Anand Rathi IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 9th December 2021. After 3-day subscription, the public issue worth 660 crore got subscribed 9.78 times. The public issue got subscribed 7.76 times in the retail category, 2.50 times in the QIB category and 25.42 times in the NII category. However, after closure of subscription, Anand Rathi Wealth share price has fallen drastically in the grey market.

According to market observers, shares of Anand Rathi Wealth are available at a premium of 30 in grey market today. Those who have applied for the public offer are advised to check their application at BSE or official registrar Link Intime's website after the announcement of share allotment on tomorrow.

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO GMP

Market observers said that Anand Rathi IPO GMP today is 30, which is 12 higher from its yesterday's GMP of 18. They said that after the closure of subscription, share price of the wealth management company has fallen heavily from around 130 premium to 30. They said that probably, 100 per cent Offer for Sale (OFS) doesn't go down well among the investor, which is getting reflected in the grey market's recent response. They said that Anand Rathi IPO GMP today is 30, which means grey market is expecting Anand Rathi IPO listing around 580 ( 550 + 30), which is at par with the price band of 530 to 550 per equity share.

Links to check Anand Rathi Wealth IPO allotment status

As mentioned above, bidders can check Anand Rathi Wealth IPO allotment status by logging in at either BSE website or at the Link Intime's website. For more convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at Link Intime's direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check their IPO application status online.

How to check Anand Rathi Wealth IPO allotment status online at Link Intime

1] Login at Link Intime's direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

MINT PREMIUM See All

2] Select Anand Rathi Wealth IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Anand Rathi Wealth IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

How to check Anand Rathi Wealth IPO allotment status online at BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Anand Rathi Wealth IPO;

3] Enter your Anand Rathi Wealth IPO application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Anand Rathi Wealth IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout