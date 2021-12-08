Anand Rathi Wealth IPO: Latest GMP, how to check share allotment status online

Market observers said that Anand Rathi IPO GMP today is ₹30, which is ₹12 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹18. They said that after the closure of subscription, share price of the wealth management company has fallen heavily from around ₹130 premium to ₹30. They said that probably, 100 per cent Offer for Sale (OFS) doesn't go down well among the investor, which is getting reflected in the grey market's recent response. They said that Anand Rathi IPO GMP today is ₹30, which means grey market is expecting Anand Rathi IPO listing around ₹580 ( ₹550 + ₹30), which is at par with the price band of ₹530 to ₹550 per equity share.