Anand Rathi Wealth IPO share allotment likely today. How to check status online

Anand Rathi IPO allotment date: Bidders can check IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or at the Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in
Anand Rathi Wealth IPO allotment can be announced any time today. Those who applied for the public issue worth ₹660 crore are advised to check their Anand Rathi IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar of the public offer. The official registrar of Anand Rathi Wealth IPO is Link Intime Private Ltd. However, bidders are advised to note that their IPO application will be available on these websites only after the announcement of share allocation.
Official links for Anand Rathi Wealth IPO allotment status check online
As mentioned above, bidders can check Anand Rathi IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or at the Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in. Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime's web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Anand Rathi IPO allotment status online.
How to check Anand Rathi IPO allotment status online at Link Intime
As mentioned above, to check Anand Rathi IPO allotment status online at Link Intime's website, bidders can login at above-mentioned direct link and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at direct Link Intime's link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;