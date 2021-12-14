Anand Rathi IPO listing date: Share of Anand Rathi Wealth is going to hit Dalal Street today. Ananad Rathi shares will be listed on both NSE and BSE today at 10 AM. According to stock market experts, Ananad Rathi shares may have a moderate listing emanating 5-10 per cent listing gain to the allottees. They said that Anand Rathi shares may open in the range of ₹570 to ₹600 and advised allottees to book profit as there can be sharp decline in Anand Rathi share price post-listing.

Speaking on Anand Rathi IPO listing price prediction; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Anand Rathi Wealth Limited got a moderate response to its public issue. The issue looked fully priced against its performance till FY21. However, the company posted exceptional growth in 5MFY22. The listing, in my opinion, should be a moderate one emanating marginal gains of 5-10 per cent only. Hence, the issue may list around ₹570 to ₹600."

Echoing with Abhay Doshi's views; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Anand Rathi shares list at around ₹575, yielding 5 per cent listing gain to the lucky bidders. However, we are expecting sharp decline in Anand Rathi share price post-listing. So, my advice to allottees is to book listing gain profit and re-enter at around ₹420 per share levels."

Expecting Anand Rathi share listing with moderate gains; Ankur Saraswat Research Analyst at Trustline Securities said, "Anand Rathi Wealth Limited is among the top three mutual fund distributors in India and focusing on the under served HNI segment. It has a diversified products portfolio and providing value added services. However, high valuation is still a concern. But amid IPO euphoria, listing price could be around ₹600 including gain of near ₹50."

On Anand Rathi IPO listing; Aayush Agrawal, Sr. Research Analyst - Merchant Banking at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "The industry outlook is promising however the recent performance of Anand Rathi is not encouraging whereas valuations are in line with listed peer IIFL wealth. It saw a decent subscription figure for the IPO but this is not as euphoric as we have seen in many IPOs this year therefore we are seeing a drop in grey market premium. The current grey market premium is indicating a moderate listing gain of between 5-10 per cent."

However, ShareIndia expects Anand Rathi IPO may list at discounted price. Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research at ShareIndia said, "Anand Rathi Wealth IPO is overpriced as per the valuations. So, we expect the listing to be at discount rate and the range of listing can be around ₹450 to ₹480 per share levels."

Anand Rathi IPO GMP

According to market observers, Anand Rathi IPO GMP today is ₹50 that means grey market is also expecting that shares of Anand Rathi Wealth will be listed around ₹600 ( ₹550 + ₹50).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

