Anand Rathi Wealth share listing today. Experts predict 'moderate' debut

On Anand Rathi IPO listing; Aayush Agrawal, Sr. Research Analyst - Merchant Banking at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "The industry outlook is promising however the recent performance of Anand Rathi is not encouraging whereas valuations are in line with listed peer IIFL wealth. It saw a decent subscription figure for the IPO but this is not as euphoric as we have seen in many IPOs this year therefore we are seeing a drop in grey market premium. The current grey market premium is indicating a moderate listing gain of between 5-10 per cent."