Anantam Highways Trust IPO Day 1: Issue booked 14% so far. Check GMP, issue details, more

The initial public offering of Anantam Highways Trust, an InvIT focused on investing in, owning, and operating road assets in India, has opened today, Tuesday, October 7, 2025, with a price band of ₹98 to ₹100. The offer will close on Thursday, October 9, 2025, and the Trust aims to issue units totaling up to ₹400 crore.

Advertisement

The IPO proceeds, totaling up to ₹376 crore, will primarily be used to provide loans to the project Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for the repayment of their existing debt. The remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Prior to its IPO launch, Anantam Highways Trust successfully raised nearly ₹180 crore through its anchor book on October 6. Sponsored by Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors, the InvIT is targeting to mobilize ₹400 crore through unit issuance.

The InvIT Committee of the Investment Manager has allocated 1,79,99,850 units to 11 anchor investors at a price of ₹100 per unit. WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund has emerged as the largest investor, securing 30 lakh units for ₹30 crore, while Minerva Ventures Fund and Trust Investment Advisors have each acquired nearly 25 lakh units valued at ₹25 crore.

Advertisement

Other notable participants in the anchor book include SBI Capital Markets, Edelweiss Life Insurance Company, Reliance General Insurance, Nuvama, Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance, and Universal Sompo General Insurance.

Of the total issue size, not more than 75% will be allocated to institutional investors on a proportionate basis, with up to 60% of that portion available for anchor investors on a discretionary basis. Additionally, at least 25% of the issue size will be reserved for non-institutional investors, contingent upon valid bids.

Bids can be placed for a minimum lot of 150 units, with subsequent bids in multiples of 150 units, excluding the units already subscribed to by anchor investors.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO GMP today Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP is ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹100 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Advertisement

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO Subscription Status Anantam Highways Trust IPO subscription status is 14%, on day 1, so far. The NII portion was booked 12%, and the QIBs portion was subscribed 12%, as per chittorgarh.com

The company has received bids for 32,31,750 shares against 2,24,49,000 shares on offer, at 13:02 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com