Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Anantam Highways Trust IPO allotment date: The Anantam Highways Trust IPO share allotment will be finalised on Tuesday, October 14. Investors who applied for the Anantam Highways InvIT IPO can check the Anantam Highways Trust IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO GMP is ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹100 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Investors can find out if they have been allocated shares and the corresponding quantities by reviewing the allocation guidelines. Furthermore, an important element in evaluating the IPO allotment status is the overall number of shares that are up for grabs. The company will begin the refund process for applicants who did not receive any shares. Shares that have been allocated will be deposited into a person's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Thursday, October 16. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Anantam Highways Trust IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, October 17.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO Subscription Status Anantam Highways Trust IPO subscription status is 5.62x, on day 3. The QIBs portion was booked 2.86x, and the other investors portion was subscribed 8.93 times, as per BSE.

On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the public offering for Anantam Highways Trust, an InvIT focused on investing in, owning, and overseeing road assets throughout India, began, with a price range set between ₹98 and ₹100. The offering concluded on Thursday, October 9, 2025, as the Trust sought to issue units totaling up to ₹400 crore.

From the total size of the issue, up to 75% will be designated for institutional investors based on their subscription proportions, with as much as 60% of that portion potentially allocated to anchor investors at the discretion of the allocation process. Furthermore, at least 25% of the total issue size will be reserved for non-institutional investors, contingent on valid bids.

Prior to launching the IPO, Anantam Highways Trust successfully raised almost ₹180 crore through its anchor book on October 6. Sponsored by Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors, the InvIT aims to collect ₹400 crore through the issuance of units.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO Review Satyen Shah, President and Head of Investment Banking and Fixed Income, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd said that the Anantam InvIT issue successfully concluded with a remarkable response from the investment community, validating the growing appetite for Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) in India.

The issue was exceptionally well-received, achieving an overall subscription of 5.62x. The institutional investor category showed healthy interest with a subscription of 2.86x, while the non-institutional and retail investor portion saw robust demand, subscribing 8.9x. The significant traction among retail investors was particularly noteworthy, with over 50,000 applications garnered.

This broad-based participation is a clear indicator of increasing awareness and trust in InvITs as an investment vehicle. The success not only underscores the growing confidence in infrastructure as a compelling asset class but also signals strong conviction in the Anantam Highways platform.

This was further evidenced by the participation of marquee institutional investors in the anchor book, including White Oak, Edelweiss Life Insurance, Reliance General Insurance, Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Zuno General Insurance, and SBI Capital Markets, amongst others.

How to check Anantam Highways Trust IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Visit the Kfin Technologies Ltd website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Upon clicking the provided link, you'll find the option to verify the status through one of five different links.

Step 2: After selecting one of the five URLs, pick "Anantam Highways Trust IPO" from the dropdown menu labeled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To view the status, enter your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - If you opt for the application number, start by entering your application number followed by the captcha code. Then, click "Submit."

- If you choose the Demat Account option, input your account information along with the captcha code. Hit "Submit."

- For the third choice, which is PAN, type in your PAN number along with the captcha code. Then, click "Submit."

How to check Anantam Highways Trust IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Access the allotment section on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' from the available options under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3: Choose the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown menu and specify the particular IPO.

Step 4: Input your application number or PAN.

How to check Anantam Highways Trust IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Go to the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Register using your PAN by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' link on the NSE site.

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4: On the next page, you will be able to check the status of your IPO allocation.

