Anantam Highways Trust IPO allotment date in focus today: Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Anantam Highways Trust IPO allotment date: The Anantam Highways Trust IPO share allotment will be finalised today, Tuesday, October 14. Investors who applied for the Anantam Highways InvIT IPO can check the Anantam Highways Trust IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO GMP is ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹100 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Investors can determine if they have been granted shares and their respective amounts by checking the allocation criteria. Additionally, a key aspect of assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who weren't allotted any shares. Shares that have been assigned will be credited to an individual's demat account.

For those who did not receive share allocations, the refund process will commence on Thursday, October 16. Those who were allocated shares will receive them in their demat accounts on the same day. Anantam Highways Trust IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, October 17.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO Subscription Status Anantam Highways Trust IPO subscription status was 5.62x, on day 3. The QIBs portion was booked 2.86x, and the other investors portion was subscribed 8.93 times, as per BSE.

On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, Anantam Highways Trust, an InvIT dedicated to investing in, owning, and managing road assets across India, initiated its public offering, with a price range established between ₹98 and ₹100. The offering wrapped up on Thursday, October 9, 2025, as the Trust aimed to issue units worth up to ₹400 crore.

In regard to the overall size of the offering, as much as 75% will be allocated to institutional investors based on their subscription proportions, with up to 60% of that allocation possibly going to anchor investors, depending on the allocation process. Additionally, at least 25% of the total offering will be set aside for non-institutional investors, provided that valid bids are received.

Before initiating the IPO, Anantam Highways Trust successfully secured nearly ₹180 crore through its anchor book on October 6. Sponsored by Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors, the InvIT plans to raise ₹400 crore through the issuance of units.

How to check Anantam Highways Trust IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Navigate to the Kfin Technologies Ltd website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

By clicking the link provided, you will see options to verify the status via one of five distinct links.

Step 2: After choosing one of the five URLs, select "Anantam Highways Trust IPO" from the dropdown menu titled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To access the status, provide your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - If you choose the application number, begin by entering your application number followed by the captcha code. Then, click "Submit."

- If you select the Demat Account option, enter your account details along with the captcha code. Press "Submit."

- For the third option, which is PAN, input your PAN number with the captcha code. Then, click "Submit."

How to check Anantam Highways Trust IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1:

Visit the allotment section on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2:

From the available options under 'Issue Type,' select 'Equity.'

Step 3:

From the dropdown menu, select the 'Issue Name' and indicate the specific IPO.

Step 4:

Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Anantam Highways Trust IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1:

Visit the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2:

Sign up using your PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE site.

Step 3:

Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4:

On the following page, you can check the status of your IPO allocation.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO

