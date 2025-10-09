Anantam Highways Trust IPO Day 3: Issue booked 45% so far. Check GMP, issue details, more

Anantam Highways Trust IPO Day 3: On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the initial public offering of Anantam Highways Trust, an InvIT dedicated to investing in, owning, and managing road assets across India, has commenced, with a price band of ₹98 to ₹100. The offering is set to close on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with the Trust aiming to issue units worth up to ₹400 crore.

The proceeds from the IPO, estimated to reach ₹376 crore, will mainly be utilized to extend loans to project Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for settling their existing debts. The remaining capital will be directed towards general corporate needs.

Before the IPO was launched, Anantam Highways Trust successfully secured nearly ₹180 crore through its anchor book on October 6. Sponsored by Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors, the InvIT seeks to raise ₹400 crore through the issuance of units.

The InvIT Committee of the Investment Manager has designated 1,79,99,850 units to 11 anchor investors at a unit price of ₹100. WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund became the largest investor, acquiring 30 lakh units worth ₹30 crore, whereas Minerva Ventures Fund and Trust Investment Advisors each acquired around 25 lakh units valued at ₹25 crore.

Other significant contributors in the anchor book include SBI Capital Markets, Edelweiss Life Insurance Company, Reliance General Insurance, Nuvama, Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance, and Universal Sompo General Insurance.

Out of the total issue size, a maximum of 75% will be allocated to institutional investors based on their proportional subscription, with up to 60% of that portion available to anchor investors at the discretion of the allocation. Additionally, at least 25% of the issue size will be set aside for non-institutional investors, subject to valid bids.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 150 units, with additional bids in increments of 150 units, not counting the units already subscribed by anchor investors.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO GMP today Anantam Highways Trust IPO GMP is ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹100 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO Subscription Status Anantam Highways Trust IPO subscription status is 42%, on day 3, so far. The QIBs portion was booked 24%, and the other investors portion was subscribed 63%, as per NSE.

The company has received bids for 94,05,450 shares against 2,24,49,000 shares on offer, at 12:30 IST, according to data on NSE.