Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO allotment to be finalised: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online for SME IPO

Anawil Wire & Engineering IPO Allotment: The Anawil Wire & Engineering IPO received an overwhelming response from investors during its three-day subscription window, and the focus has now shifted to the basis of allotment, which is expected to be finalised today, August 6.

The SME IPO was open for public subscription from August 3 to August 5. Following the allotment process, the company is set to make its stock market debut on the NSE SME platform on Monday, August 10.

Once the basis of allotment is finalised, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants. Investors who do not receive an allotment will have their refunds initiated on August 7.

Applicants can check their Anawil Wire & Engineering IPO allotment status online through the NSE website or on the portal of Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue.

To verify the allotment status online, investors need to follow a few simple steps.

On NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Step 3] Choose ‘Anawil Wire & Engineering’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your IPO allotment status will be shown.

On Registrar Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Step 2] Select ‘Anawil Wire & Engineering’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your allotment status will be displayed.

Anawil Wire & Engineering IPO GMP Today

Anawil Wire shares are showing strong activity in the grey market. According to market trackers, its IPO GMP stands at ₹78 per share today. Based on this premium, the stock is estimated to list at around ₹348 apiece, reflecting a 28.89% gain over the IPO price of ₹270.

Anawil Wire & Engineering IPO Subscription Status

The SME IPO was subscribed 149.13 times by the end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 104.22 times, the NII portion was booked 233.36 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 164.56 times the bids.

The company has received bids for 65.30 crore shares against 43.78 lakh shares on offer.

Anawil Wire & Engineering IPO Details

The Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO is a combination of a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale (OFS), with the company looking to raise ₹177.81 crore at the upper end of the price band. The public issue has been priced in the range of ₹257 to ₹270 per equity share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 0.53 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹142.69 crore, along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 0.13 crore equity shares worth ₹35.12 crore.

The company plans to utilise ₹115 crore from the net proceeds towards the repayment and/or prepayment, in full or in part, of its borrowings, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The IPO has been structured with a lot size of 400 shares. Retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of two lots (800 shares), translating into a minimum investment of ₹2,16,000 at the upper end of the price band.

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Hem Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar, while Hem Finlease Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the market maker.

About Anawil Wire and Engineering Incorporated in January 2021, Anawil Wire and Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of windmill towers, with a focus on fabricating heavy and precision steel components for the wind energy sector. The company manufactures customised tubular steel wind turbine towers of up to 140 metres in height for leading wind turbine generator (WTG) original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and renewable energy companies.

The company operates two manufacturing facilities located in Koppal, Karnataka, and Kutch, Gujarat, with a combined annual production capacity of 612 windmill towers. The plants are equipped with advanced fabrication, welding, testing and quality control infrastructure, enabling the company to manufacture high-quality wind turbine towers that comply with international standards.