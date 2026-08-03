Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO: GMP signals 33% listing gain. Price, date, other details in 10 points

Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Anawil Wire and Engineering Ltd has hit the Indian Primary Market today, and will remain open until 5 August 2026. The company management has offered Anawil Wire and Engineering shares at a price band of ₹257 to ₹270 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹178 crore, which is a mix of fresh capital shares and Offer for Sale (OFS). The Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME exchanges. HEM Securities Ltd is the Book Running Lead Manager.
Meanwhile, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹90 in the grey market today. So, the Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹90, which is one-third of the upper price band of the public issue. It should be noted that on 29th July 2026, Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO GMP was just ₹35. This means the Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO GMP has appreciated after the improvement in the secondary market bias.
1] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹90 in the grey market today.
2] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO date: The SME IPO has opened today and will remain open until 5 August 2026.
3] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO price: The company management has offered Anawil Wire and Engineering shares at a price band of ₹257 to ₹270 per equity share.
4] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹178 crore, which is a mix of fresh capital and OFS.
5] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 400 company shares.
6] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 6 August 2026.
7] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.
8] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME exchanges.
9] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO listing date: The most likely date for the share listing is 10 August 2026.
10] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO lead managers: HEM Securities has been appointed lead managers of the SME IPO.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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