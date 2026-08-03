Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO: GMP signals 33% listing gain. Price, date, other details in 10 points

Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Anawil Wire and Engineering Ltd has hit the Indian Primary Market today, and will remain open until 5 August 2026. The company management has offered Anawil Wire and Engineering shares at a price band of ₹257 to ₹270 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹178 crore, which is a mix of fresh capital shares and Offer for Sale (OFS). The Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME exchanges. HEM Securities Ltd is the Book Running Lead Manager.
Meanwhile, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹90 in the grey market today. So, the Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹90, which is one-third of the upper price band of the public issue. It should be noted that on 29th July 2026, Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO GMP was just ₹35. This means the Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO GMP has appreciated after the improvement in the secondary market bias.
1] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹90 in the grey market today.
2] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO date: The SME IPO has opened today and will remain open until 5 August 2026.
3] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO price: The company management has offered Anawil Wire and Engineering shares at a price band of ₹257 to ₹270 per equity share.
4] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹178 crore, which is a mix of fresh capital and OFS.
5] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 400 company shares.
6] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 6 August 2026.
7] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.
8] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME exchanges.
9] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO listing date: The most likely date for the share listing is 10 August 2026.
10] Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO lead managers: HEM Securities has been appointed lead managers of the SME IPO.