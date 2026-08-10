Anawil Wire and Engineering SME IPO listing: Shares debut at a 22% premium

Anawil Wire and Engineering SME IPO listing: Shares of Anawil Wire and Engineering debuted on a positive note, defying weak market sentiment on Monday, 10 August. Anawil Wire and Engineering shares opened at ₹329.65 on the NSE SME, up 22% from the IPO price of ₹270.

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Soon after its positive debut, it touched highs and lows of ₹336.90 and ₹313.20, respectively. Around 10:20 AM, the stock was at ₹318, up 17.78% from the issue price.

As per grey market sources, the SME stock's listing was in line with expectations, as the last grey market premium (GMP) for Anawil Wire and Engineering shares was ₹58, suggesting the stock could list at ₹328.

Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO details The SME IPO, which opened on Monday, 3 August, concluded on Wednesday, 5 August, with an overall subscription of 149 times.

Anawil Wire IPO combined a fresh issue of 52,84,800 shares to raise about ₹143 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 13,00,800 shares, aggregating to ₹35 crore.

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The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares to pay certain borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

Anawil Wire and Engineering manufactures windmill towers, with a primary focus on the fabrication of towers from heavy and precision steel components customised to meet the specific requirements of clients in the wind energy sector.

For the financial year 2024, the company's revenue from operations was ₹54.07 crore, which increased to ₹78.59 crore in FY25 and to ₹143.27 crore in FY26. Profit for FY24, FY25, and FY26 was ₹4.4 crore, ₹12.31 crore, and ₹36.63 crore, respectively.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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