ANB Metal Cast IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of NSE SME IPO

ANB Metal Cast IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of ANB Metal Cast opened for subscription on Friday, August 8, and will remain open until Tuesday, August 12.

The ₹49.92 crore SME IPO is a fresh issue of 32 lakh shares. The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund capital expenditure requirements and for general corporate purposes.

ANB Metal Cast IPO subscription status By 10:30 AM on Friday, the first day of subscription, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 0.05 times, with the retail segment booked 0.04 times. The segments reserved for NIIs were booked 0.24 times, and the QIB segment had not seen any subscription until then.

ANB Metal Cast IPO details 1. ANB Metal Cast IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of ANB Metal Cast shares was nil. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at par with the issue price.

2. ANB Metal Cast IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Friday, August 8, and will remain open until Tuesday, August 12.

3. ANB Metal Cast IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹148 to ₹156 per equity share.

4. ANB Metal Cast IPO size: The company plans to raise ₹49.92 crore from this issue, which it will use to fund capital expenditures for the proposed expansion of existing manufacturing facilities, part-fund long-term working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

5. ANB Metal Cast IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 1,600 shares for ₹2,49,600.

6. ANB Metal Cast IPO reservation: Some 35 per cent of the net issue is reserved for retail investors, while 50 per cent is reserved for QIBs. The remaining 15 per cent is reserved for NIIs.

7. ANB Metal Cast IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Wednesday, August 13. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Thursday, August 14, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. ANB Metal Cast IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Sun Capital Advisory Services (P) Ltd is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar.

9. ANB Metal Cast IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the SME IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME on Monday, August 18.

10. ANB Metal Cast IPO business overview: According to the company's RHP, it specialises in manufacturing a wide range of aluminium extrusion products, including motor bodies, various profiles, round bars, solar profiles, railings, and sliding windows.

"Our products cater to a diverse array of industries, such as electronics, automotive, mechanical, solar, and architectural sectors," says the RHP.

The company's revenue from operations was ₹84.27 crore in FY23, rising to ₹112.12 crore in FY24 and ₹162.57 crore in FY25.

Profit stood at ₹1.85 crore in FY23, rising to ₹5.34 crore in FY24 and to ₹10.25 crore in FY25.

