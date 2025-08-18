ANB Metal Cast IPO listing: Shares debut at 5% premium, extend gains to hit upper price band

ANB Metal Cast IPO listing: The shares of ANB Metal Cast were off to a decent start on Monday, August 18, as they debuted at a 5% premium over the issue price and soon extended gains to hit the upper price band on the NSE SME platform.

ANB Metal Cast share price opened at ₹164, up 5.12% higher than its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹156 apiece. The SME IPO stock soon extended gains after listing, hitting the 5% upper price band of ₹172.20.

ANB Metal Cast IPO listing was better than expectations as the grey market premium (GMP) for the scrip was nil ahead of the stock market.

ANB Metal Cast IPO Details Overall, ANB Metal Cast IPO was subscribed 2.22 times at the end of the bidding process. The retail investor portion was booked 2.39 times, the NII portion was subscribed 4.29 times, and the QIB portion received 1.04 times bids.

The SME IPO of ANB Metal Cast IPO was open for bidding from August 8, 2025, till August 12, 2025. The allotment for the ANB Metal Cast IPO was finalised on August 13, 2025.

ANB Metal Cast IPO price band was set at ₹148 to ₹156 per share. The company looked to raise ₹49.92 crore at the upper end of the price band. The issue was entirely a fresh sale of 0.32 crore shares.

The minimum lot size for an application was 800. Retail investors needed to apply for at least two lots, needing an investment of ₹2,36,800.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the IPO to fund capital expenditure requirements for the proposed expansion of its existing manufacturing facilities, including the construction of additional floor space and the installation of new plant and machinery. Additionally, the funds will be used to part-fund long-term working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

ANB Metal Cast Limited manufactures high-quality aluminium extrusions, including motor bodies, solar profiles, railings and sliding windows.

The company caters to various industries, such as electronics, automotive, mechanical, solar, and architectural sectors.