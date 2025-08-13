ANB Metal Cast IPO share allotment in focus today; GMP, how to check status in 4 steps

ANB Metal Cast IPO: After the successful completion of the initial public offering (IPO) of aluminium extrusions manufacturer ANB Metal Cast, investors who placed their bets on the SME IPO are now focused on the share allotment.

ANB Metal Cast is expected to finalise share allotment today (Wednesday, August 13). Successful bidders are expected to receive shares in their demat accounts on Thursday, August 14, while those who fail to get an allotment will likely receive refunds the same day.

The stock is expected to be listed on the NSE SME on Monday, August 18.

The ₹49.92 crore SME IPO was a fresh issue of 32 lakh shares. The IPO opened for subscription on Friday, August 8 and concluded on Tuesday, August 12.

The issue was subscribed to 2.22 times, with the retail portion booked 2.39 times. The segment reserved for NIIs was subscribed to 4.29 times, while the QIB segment was booked 1.04 times.

How to check the ANB Metal Cast IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website or on the official websites of the NSE.

KFin Technologies Limited was the official registrar of the book build issue.

How to check the ANB Metal Cast IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct weblink

Step 2: Select 'ANB Metal Cast IPO' from the "Select IPO" dropdown

Step 3: Select either 'Application No., Demat Account or PAN' and fill in the details

Step 4: Hit the 'Submit' button.

Your ANB Metal Cast IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

How to check the ANB Metal Cast allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Go to the official website of NSE using the following link: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: To register, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option and provide your PAN on the NSE website.

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: After you are redirected to the next page, verify the status of your IPO allocation.

ANB Metal Cast GMP today According to grey market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of ANB Metal Cast shares is nil. This indicates the stock could be listed at par with the issue price.

