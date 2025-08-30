Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment to be fixed soon. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Anlon Healthcare IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of chemical manufacturing company Anlon Healthcare Ltd received decent response from investors despite weak sentiment in the secondary market. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment date which is likely 1 September 2025.

Advertisement

The mainboard IPO was open from August 26 to August 29. Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment date is likely September 1, and the IPO listing date is expected to be September 3. Anlon Healthcare shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will fix the Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment status soon, and then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on September 2, and initiate refunds on the same day.

Also Read | Vikran Engineering IPO booked nearly 24 times at the end of 3rd day. Check GMP

Investors can check Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, and on the official web portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Anlon Healthcare IPO registrar.

Mentioned below are a few simple steps to check Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment status online.

Advertisement

Anlon Healthcare IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Anlon Healthcare Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Anlon Healthcare IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Anlon Healthcare Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Advertisement

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Anlon Healthcare IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Anlon Healthcare Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP Anlon Healthcare shares are available at a muted grey market premium (GMP) today. Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP today is ₹2 per share, market observers said. This indicates that in the grey market, Anlon Healthcare shares are trading higher by ₹2 apiece than their issue price.

Advertisement

Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Anlon Healthcare shares would be ₹93 apiece, a premium of 2.2% to the issue price of ₹91 per share.

Anlon Healthcare IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue commenced on Tuesday, August 26, and concluded on Friday, August 29. Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment date is likely September 1, and the IPO listing date is September 3. Anlon Healthcare shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Anlon Healthcare IPO price band was set at ₹86 to ₹91 per share. The company raised ₹121.03 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.33 crore equity shares.

Advertisement

Anlon Healthcare IPO was subscribed 7.13 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 47.30 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 10.61 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1.07 times subscription.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Anlon Healthcare IPO registrar.