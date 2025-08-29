Anlon Healthcare IPO day 3: GMP, review to subscription status. Good or bad bet for investors? EXPLAINED

Anlon Healthcare IPO day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Anlon Healthcare Limited hit the Indian primary market on Tuesday. The public issue will remain open until 29 August 2025. This means investors have just one day to apply for this mainboard IPO. According to the Anlon Healthcare IPO subscription status, the public issue has received a strong response from investors, which is reflected in the grey market sentiments.

According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹6 in the grey market today, which means the grey market sentiment about the public issue has remained steady despite a strong sell-off in the Indian stock market.

Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP today As mentioned above, Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP today is ₹6, unchanged from Thursday's Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP. Market observers said steady grey market sentiment is good news if we compare it with secondary market sentiments. They said the strong Anlon Healthcare IPO subscription status could be the reason for the public issue holding its fort in the current stock market crash.

Anlon Healthcare IPO subscription status By 10:12 AM on day 3 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 3.67 times, the retail portion of the mainboard IPO had been subscribed 25.05 times, the NII portion had been filled 2.72 times, whereas the QIB segment had been subscribed 1.01 times.

Anlon Healthcare IPO review Advising investors to apply for the mainboard IPO, Sachin Jasuja, Head of Equities and Founding Partner, Centricity WealthTech, said, "The space of API production is facing tailwinds due to 'Make in India' and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, which are driving domestic investment into API manufacturing and R&D, helping reduce import dependence and boost local capabilities. Policy support provides a cushion for API manufacturers through subsidies, capex support, and easier regulatory pathways, stimulating growth and improving margin stability.”

On whether one should apply for the public issue, Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said, "The company focuses on manufacturing and marketing specialised APIs in line with global standards. It positions itself as the first producer of Loxoprofen and related formulations. In FY24, its revenue growth was impacted by the registration process in Brazil. The company’s operations depend highly on a single facility in Rajkot, Gujarat." Shivani said that valuations of the public issue seem fully priced in.

Anlon Healthcare IPO details The most likely Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment date is 30 August 2025. However, in the case of a Saturday delay, we can expect the allotment on Monday, 1 September 2025. Likewise, the most likely Anlon Healthcare IPO listing date is 3 September 2025.