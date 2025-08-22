Anlon Healthcare IPO: From key dates to financials, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

Anlon Healthcare IPO: From key dates to financials, here are 10 key things investors need to know from the RHP before subscribing. The issue opens for subscription on 26 August

1. Anlon Healthcare IPO: Key dates and allotment details Anlon Healthcare's initial public offering (IPO) will be available for subscription on August 26, 2025, and close on August 29, 2025. The allotment for the Anlon Healthcare IPO is expected to be finished on September 1, 2025.

2. Anlon Healthcare IPO size Anlon Healthcare's IPO is a book build of ₹121.03 crores. The issue is a new issue of 1.33 crore shares worth ₹121.03 crore.

3. Anlon Healthcare IPO price Band Anlon Healthcare's IPO price range, or price band, had been set at ₹86.00 to ₹91.00 per share.

4. Anlon Healthcare IPO: Lot size and subscription details The lot size for an application is 164. The minimum investment for retail is ₹14,104 (164 shares). The lot size investment for small NII is 14 lots (2,296 shares), equating to ₹2,08,936, whereas for big NII, it is 68 lots (11,152 shares), totaling ₹10,14,832.

5. Anlon Healthcare IPO: Listing details Anlon Healthcare's IPO will list on the BSE and NSE, with an anticipated listing date of September 3, 2025.

6. About Anlon Healthcare Anlon Healthcare Limited, founded in 2013, is a chemical manufacturing firm that produces pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

7. Anlon Healthcare IPO: Objective of the issue Funding capital expenditures for proposed expansion

Full or partial repayment and/or prepayment of certain outstanding secured borrowings (term loan) obtained by the Company.

Funding the company's working capital requirements.

General corporate purposes.

8. Anlon Healthcare IPO: Registrar and lead managers Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issuance.

9. Anlon Healthcare IPO: Financials Anlon Healthcare Ltd.'s revenue increased by 81%, and profit after tax (net profit) increased by 112% during the fiscal years ended March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024.

10. Anlon Healthcare IPO: Key risks Anlon Healthcare in key risks has highlighted that it is subject to strict technical specifications, quality requirements, regular inspections, and audits by our customers or their representatives. Its failure to comply with the quality standards and technical specifications prescribed by such customers may lead to loss of business from such customers and could negatively impact its business, results of operations, and financial condition, including cancellation of existing and future orders, which may expose it to warranty claims.