Anlon Healthcare IPO Day 2 Live: Check GMP, subscription status, review, more. Apply or not?

Anlon Healthcare IPO subscription status reached 1.69 times on the first day. The retail portion was oversubscribed at 8.99 times, while the non-institutional investors' segment received 71% of bids, and the qualified institutional buyers' segment attracted 91% of the bids.

The subscription window for the Anlon Healthcare initial public offering (IPO) is planned to open on Tuesday, August 26, and will close on Friday, August 29. Anlon Healthcare IPO price band is determined to be between ₹86 and ₹91 per equity share, which has a face value of ₹10.

75% of the shares in the Anlon Healthcare IPO have been allocated for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), while no more than 15% will be designated for non-institutional investors (NII), and up to 10% for retail investors.

The allocation of shares for the Anlon Healthcare IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, September. Refunds will begin on Tuesday, September 2, and shares will be credited to the demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP today is +5. This indicates Anlon Healthcare share price was trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Anlon Healthcare share price is indicated at ₹96 apiece, which is 5.49% higher than the IPO price of ₹91.

According to the grey market activities over the past eight sessions, the IPO GMP is trending upward today and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹5, as indicated by experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Anlon Healthcare IPO Review Anand Rathi Research indicates that the sector in which the company operates has considerable barriers for both entering and exiting, largely due to protracted client approval processes and stringent regulatory compliance standards.

With an EV/EBITDA of 16.7x and a market capitalization of ₹4,836 million after the equity share issuance, the company is valued at a P/E of 19.0x based on its FY25 earnings at the maximum price range.

The brokerage suggests a "Subscribe Long Term" rating for the IPO, believing that it is appropriately valued.

Anlon Healthcare IPO details Anlon Healthcare IPO involves a new issuance of 1.33 crore shares. If the shares are sold at the highest price in the range, the overall value of the offer is approximately ₹121 crore. The funds raised from this issuance will be used for expanding the company's manufacturing facility ( ₹30.7 crore), enhancing working capital ( ₹43.15 crore), paying down debt, and supporting various general corporate projects.

Interactive Financial Services is acting as the sole book-running lead manager for this offering.