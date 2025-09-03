Anlon Healthcare IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares on Dalal Street

Ankit Gohel
Published3 Sep 2025, 06:29 AM IST
Anlon Healthcare IPO listing date is today and the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
Anlon Healthcare IPO listing date is today and the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.(Photo: Company Website)

Anlon Healthcare IPO Listing: Anlon Healthcare shares are set to list in the Indian stock market today. The initial public offering (IPO) of the chemical manufacturing company saw decent demand, and the Anlon Healthcare IPO listing date is today, 3 September 2025.

The public issue was open from August 26 to 29. Anlon Healthcare IPO listing date is today and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, September 3, 2025, the equity shares of ANLON HEALTHCARE LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

Anlon Healthcare shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM. The scrip will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days.

Ahead of the Anlon Healthcare share listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) and analysts signal a muted debut of shares. Here’s what Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP today indicates.

Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP Today

Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP today has dropped to 1 per share, market experts said. This indicates that in the grey market, Anlon Healthcare shares are trading higher by 1 apiece than their issue price.

Anlon Healthcare IPO Listing Price

Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Anlon Healthcare shares would be 92 apiece, a premium of 1.1% to the issue price of 91 per share.

Analysts also expect Anlon Healthcare IPO listing to be muted as seen in the trends in the GMP today.

“Anlon Healthcare IPO has attracted attention as a niche play in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) space. However, valuation remains a central question. At the upper price of 91, the issue implies a P/E of nearly 24x FY25 earnings, stretching to 50x if measured on FY24 earnings. This places the IPO at a premium relative to many listed peers, despite its smaller base. While strong RoNW above 50% and robust DMF pipeline provide comfort, the aggressive pricing suggests limited room for short-term listing gains,” said Bhavik Joshi Business Head INVasset PMS.

On balance, he believes the listing could see moderate demand from investors seeking differentiated pharma exposure, but sustained performance will hinge on execution of its product pipeline, regulatory clearances, and the ability to scale exports without margin dilution.

Anlon Healthcare IPO Subscription Status, Key Details

The IPO was open for subscription from Tuesday, August 26 to Friday, August 29. The IPO allotment date was September 1, and the Anlon Healthcare IPO listing date is September 3. Anlon Healthcare shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised 121.03 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.33 crore equity shares, sold at the IPO price band of 86 to 91 per share.

Anlon Healthcare IPO was subscribed 7.13 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 47.30 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 10.61 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1.07 times subscription.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Anlon Healthcare IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

