Anlon Healthcare shares off to a slow start, list at just 1% premium over IPO price

Anlon Healthcare IPO listing: Shares of Anlon Healthcare were off to a slow start on Wednesday, September 3, as they debuted on a flat note in the Indian stock market. Anlon Healthcare shares listed at 92 on the NSE, up 1.10% over its initial public offering (IPO) price of 91.

Saloni Goel
Published3 Sep 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Meanwhile, on the BSE, Anlon Healthcare share price debuted at par to the issue price of 91.

Anlon Healthcare IPO listing price was in line with the grey market premium trends and what experts signalled. Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP was 1 ahead of the listing today.

The demand for Anlon Healthcare IPO remained decent, with the issue closing the three-day bidding period with a 7.12 times subscription. The retail part was booked 47.26 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 10.61 times, and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment received 1.07 times bids.

The 121 crore IPO was open for bidding from August 26 and August 29. The issue was entirely a fresh sale of 1.33 crore shares.

