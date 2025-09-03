Anlon Healthcare shares off to a slow start, list at just 1% premium over IPO price

Anlon Healthcare IPO listing: Shares of Anlon Healthcare were off to a slow start on Wednesday, September 3, as they debuted on a flat note in the Indian stock market. Anlon Healthcare shares listed at ₹92 on the NSE, up 1.10% over its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹91.

Meanwhile, on the BSE, Anlon Healthcare share price debuted at par to the issue price of ₹91.

Anlon Healthcare IPO listing price was in line with the grey market premium trends and what experts signalled. Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP was ₹1 ahead of the listing today.

Anlon Healthcare IPO The demand for Anlon Healthcare IPO remained decent, with the issue closing the three-day bidding period with a 7.12 times subscription. The retail part was booked 47.26 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 10.61 times, and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment received 1.07 times bids.

The ₹121 crore IPO was open for bidding from August 26 and August 29. The issue was entirely a fresh sale of 1.33 crore shares.