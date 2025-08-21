Anlon Healthcare IPO: Price band set at ₹86-91 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Anlon Healthcare IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹86 to ₹91 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Anlon Healthcare IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, August 26 and will close on Friday, August 29. The allocation to anchor investors for the Anlon Healthcare IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 25.

Advertisement

The floor price and the cap price are 8.6 times and 9.1 times the face value of the equity shares. The Anlon Healthcare IPO lot size is 164 equity shares and in multiples of 164 equity shares thereafter.

Anlon Healthcare IPO has reserved atleast 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Anlon Healthcare IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, September and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, September 2 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Anlon Healthcare share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 3.

Advertisement

Anlon Healthcare IPO details Anlon Healthcare IPO consists of a new issuance of 1.33 crore shares. If priced at the upper end of the range, the total offer size amounts to approximately ₹121 crore. The funds raised from the issue will be used for expanding the company's manufacturing plant ( ₹30.7 crore), supporting working capital ( ₹43.15 crore), paying off debt, and other general corporate activities.

Interactive Financial Services is the exclusive book running lead manager for this offering.

Company details The company produces highly pure pharmaceutical intermediates for active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients used in various formulations for medicines, nutraceuticals, personal care products, and animal health applications.

Advertisement

This company, which has competitors such as Kronox Lab Sciences, AMI Organics, and Supriya Lifescience, reported a profit of ₹9.65 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2024, an increase from ₹5.82 crore in the previous fiscal year, despite a significant drop in revenue from ₹112.9 crore to ₹66.6 crore. For the ten-month period ending January 2025, the profit reached ₹12 crore with revenue amounting to ₹77.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.