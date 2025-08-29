Anlon Healthcare IPO subscribed over 7 times by the end of Day 3. Check GMP and other details

Anlon Healthcare IPO: Anlon Healthcare's initial public offering (IPO) closed for bidding on Friday, August 29, garnering decent demand from investors.

The issue had sailed through on the first day of the bidding process itself, with 1.69 times subscription.

Anlon Healthcare IPO Subscription Status Anlon Healthcare IPO at the end of the three-day bidding process was subscribed 7.12 times. The issue received bids for 9,47,39,520 shares against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer.

Retail investor portion fetched 47.29 times subscription. The quota for non-institutional investors received 10.61 times subscription and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion got subscribed 1.07 times.

Following the closure of the issue, investors will now focus on Anlon Healthcare IPO's allotment status. The same is expected to be out on September 1.

Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP Anlon Healthcare IPO grey market premium (GMP) has declined from a few days ago. As of Friday, August 29, Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP was ₹2. With the issue price of ₹91, Anlon Healthcare IPO's estimated listing price is ₹93, a premium of just 2.2%.

The lowest GMP for Anlon Healthcare IPO is nil, while the highest GMP is ₹5.

Anlon Healthcare IPO Details The ₹121-crore Anlon Healthcare IPO involves a fresh issue of 1.33 crore shares. The price range for Anlon Healthcare IPO was fixed at ₹86-91 per share.

The funds raised from this issuance will be used for expanding the company's manufacturing facility ( ₹30.7 crore), enhancing working capital ( ₹43.15 crore), paying down debt, and supporting various general corporate projects.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager to the offer and KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

The company operates in the chemical manufacturing sector, specialising in two main product categories: (i) high-purity advanced pharmaceutical intermediates, which are used as raw materials or key starting materials in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and (ii) active pharmaceutical ingredients themselves, which serve as raw materials for pharmaceutical formulations.

These APIs are used in the preparation of various types of finished dosage forms (FDFs) such as tablets, capsules, ointments, and syrups. Additionally, they are utilised in the production of nutraceutical formulations, personal care products, and animal health products.