The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Anlon Technology's public issue is done and if allotted, the shares will be credited to the demat account on January 9, 2023. The company's shares are expected to list next week on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 on the SME platform of National Stock Exchange (NSE). 

NIFTY SME EMERGE Index is designed to reflect the performance of a portfolio of eligible small and medium enterprises that are listed on NSE EMERGE platform. As per market observers, Anlon Technology shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of 80 in the grey market today.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Anlon Technology Solutions Limited was open for public subscription from Thursday, December 29, 2022 till Monday, January 2, 2023. The issue was priced at 95 to 100 per share. The offer witnessed a strong subscription of over 400 times.

Anlon Technology IPO was of up to 15,00,000 equity shares. As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's issue and the net issue will constitute 26.76% and 25.39%, respectively, of the post issue paid up equity share capital of the company. Unnikrishnan Nair P M and Beena Unnikrishnan are the promoters of the company.

The company aims to use the net proceeds from the initial share sale for the working capital, and general corporate purposes. Incorporated in July 2015, Anlon Technology Solutions Limited is primarily engaged in the business of providing engineering services.

The company provides engineering services for engineering systems, built on automotive chassis and allied areas, majorly for airports, high-rise buildings, and refineries. The company also sells spare parts for performing engineering services which is ancillary part of the engineering services.

