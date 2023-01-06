Anlon Technology IPO: GMP as all eyes on shares listing after allotment1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 10:51 AM IST
The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Anlon Technology's public issue is done and if allotted, the shares will be credited to the demat account on January 9, 2023. The company's shares are expected to list next week on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 on the SME platform of National Stock Exchange (NSE).
