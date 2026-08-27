Annu Projects IPO Day 3 LIVE: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Annu Projects IPO Day 3 LIVE: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Annu Projects Ltd has opened on 25 August 2026. The public issue will remain open for bidding until 28 August 2026. The company has declared the Annu Projects IPO price band at ₹94 to ₹99 per equity share. Annu Projects IPO subscription will remain open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on all trade dates during the Annu Projects IPO subscription period. Annu Projects' IPO size is ₹175 crore, raised through the issuance of fresh shares. Meanwhile, Annu Projects' IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) is signalling a flat listing, as the stock is trading at a 4% premium in the grey market today.

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Annu Projects IPO GMP today According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a ₹4 premium in the grey market today. This means Annu Projects IPO GMP today is ₹4, which is 4% higher than the upper price band of Annu Projects IPO. So, the grey market is signalling a flat 4% listing gain for investors.

Annu Projects IPO subscription status By 11:39 AM on day 3, the public issue was booked 0.53 times, the retail portion was filled 0.61 times, whereas the NII portion was subscribed to 0.41 times. The QIB portion has been subscribed to 0.58 times.

Annu Projects IPO review Master Capital Services has assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the book-building issue, saying, "Annu Projects works across telecom, sewerage, and gas pipeline infrastructure, positioning it among the contractors eligible to bid for these government-funded projects. The customer base is concentrated in central and state government entities and public sector undertakings, with the balance from private clients. Its verticals telecom infrastructure, sewerage infrastructure, gas pipeline, and railway signalling provide revenue streams anchored by government-funded d infrastructure infra programmes. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity.”

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Whether one should apply for the public issue or not, SBI Capital Securities says, “APL is a diversified EPC infrastructure company with a strong execution track record and healthy earnings growth over FY24-26, with Revenue/EBITDA/PAT registering a CAGR of 25%/33%/38%, respectively. At the upper price band of ₹99, the issue is valued at a P/E multiple of 19.6x FY26 earnings on a post-issue basis, which appears in line with peers. However, high customer concentration, dependence on government contracts and a stretched working capital cycle raise concerns around the quality and durability of earnings. We therefore assign a NEUTRAL rating to the IPO and would prefer to monitor cash-flow generation and execution consistency post listing.”

Annu Projects IPO details The company aims to raise ₹175 crore through the issuance of fresh shares. A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 151 company shares.

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Most likely, Annu Projects IPO allotment date is 29th August 2026. In case of any delay, the share allotment can be expected on 31st August 2026. Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd has been appointed lead manager of the Annu Projects IPO. KFin Technologies Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

Most likely, Annu Projects IPO listing date is 2 September 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).