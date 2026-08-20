Annu Projects IPO: Price band set at ₹94-99 per share; check key dates, issue details

Annu Projects IPO price band: The Annu Projects Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹94 to ₹99 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Annu Projects IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, 25 August and will close on Friday, 28 August. The allocation to anchor investors for the Annu Projects IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, 24 August.

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The Annu Projects IPO lot size is 151 equity shares and in multiples of 151 equity shares thereafter.

Annu Projects IPO has reserved not less than 10% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 40% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 50% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Annu Projects IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, 31 August and the company will initiate refunds on Monday itself, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Tuesday, 1 September. Annu Projects share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, 2 September.

Annu Projects IPO details The company is looking to raise ₹175.06 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) comprising an entirely fresh issue of 1.76 crore equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to give the company a market capitalisation of around ₹648 crore.

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The company plans to utilise ₹15.4 crore of the net IPO proceeds towards the purchase of machinery and equipment. A further ₹115 crore will be allocated to meet its working capital requirements, while the remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Mefcom Capital Markets is the sole book-running lead manager for the Anu Projects IPO, while Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar to the issue.

Company details Annu Projects is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company engaged in the design, development, implementation, operation and maintenance of essential overhead and underground utility infrastructure.

Based in New Delhi, the company operates across three key verticals — telecom infrastructure, sewerage infrastructure and gas pipelines. The three segments contributed 41.5%, 52.7% and 4%, respectively, to its FY26 revenue.

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Annu Projects competes with listed companies including Likhitha Infrastructure, Bondada Engineering, EMS and Suyog Telematics.

For the financial year ended March 2026, the company reported standalone revenue of ₹241.2 crore and profit of ₹33 crore.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.