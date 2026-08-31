Annu Projects IPO share allotment in focus today: How to check status online? What GMP signals about stock listing?

Annu Projects IPO share allotment: As the subscription window of the Annu Projects IPO ended last Friday, investors who bet on the ₹175.06 crore issue are focused on the share allotment, expected to be finalised today, i.e., Monday, 31 August.

Annu Projects' IPO was an entirely fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares. Priced at ₹94 to ₹99 per share, the company aimed to raise ₹175.06 crore, which it will use to purchase machinery or equipment, fund working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Monday. The stock will list on the BSE and the NSE on Wednesday, 2 September.

The issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, 25 August, and concluded on Friday, 28 August, with an overall subscription of nearly 3 times.

How to check the Annu Projects IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and the NSE.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the Annu Projects IPO.

How to check Annu Projects IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct link

Step 2: Select the company's name from the "Select IPO" dropdown

Step 3: Select either the application number, the demat account, or the PAN option

Step 4: Insert the details of the selected option and hit "Submit"

Your Annu Projects IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

How to check Annu Projects IPO allotment status on the BSE? To check Annu Projects IPO allotment status online on the BSE website, one needs to log in at the direct BSE link and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Log in to the BSE link — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Step 2: Select 'Equity' in the issue type option

Step 3: Select 'Annu Projects IPO' under the 'Issue Name' dropdown

Step 4: Fill in the application number or PAN card details in the given space

Step 5: Enter the captcha

Step 6: Click on the 'Submit' option

Your Annu Projects IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

How to check the Annu Projects IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Go to the official website of NSE using the following link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select the “Equity & SME IPO bid details” option

Step 3: Enter your PAN or application number and hit “submit”.

Annu Projects IPO GMP today According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Annu Projects shares on Monday morning was nil. This suggests the stock could list at par with the issue price.

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