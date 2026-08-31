Annu Projects IPO share allotment in focus today: How to check status online? What GMP signals about stock listing?

Annu Projects IPO share allotment: As the subscription window of the Annu Projects IPO ended last Friday, investors who bet on the ₹175.06 crore issue are focused on the share allotment, expected to be finalised today, i.e., Monday, 31 August.
Annu Projects' IPO was an entirely fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares. Priced at ₹94 to ₹99 per share, the company aimed to raise ₹175.06 crore, which it will use to purchase machinery or equipment, fund working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Monday. The stock will list on the BSE and the NSE on Wednesday, 2 September.
The issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, 25 August, and concluded on Friday, 28 August, with an overall subscription of nearly 3 times.
Investors who bet on the IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and the NSE.
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the Annu Projects IPO.
One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:
Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct link
Step 2: Select the company's name from the "Select IPO" dropdown
Step 3: Select either the application number, the demat account, or the PAN option
Step 4: Insert the details of the selected option and hit "Submit"
Your Annu Projects IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
To check Annu Projects IPO allotment status online on the BSE website, one needs to log in at the direct BSE link and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:
Step 1: Log in to the BSE link — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check
Step 2: Select 'Equity' in the issue type option
Step 3: Select 'Annu Projects IPO' under the 'Issue Name' dropdown
Step 4: Fill in the application number or PAN card details in the given space
Step 5: Enter the captcha
Step 6: Click on the 'Submit' option
Your Annu Projects IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
Step 1: Go to the official website of NSE using the following link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Step 2: Select the “Equity & SME IPO bid details” option
Step 3: Enter your PAN or application number and hit “submit”.
According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Annu Projects shares on Monday morning was nil. This suggests the stock could list at par with the issue price.
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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
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