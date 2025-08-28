Anondita Medicare IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Anondita Medicare IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Anondita Medicare Ltd received robust subscription across categories. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Anondita Medicare IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 28 August 2025.

The SME IPO was open from August 22 to August 26. Anondita Medicare IPO allotment date is expected to be today, August 28, while the IPO listing date is September 1. Anondita Medicare shares will be listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies.

The company will fix Anondita Medicare IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on August 29, and initiate refunds on the same day.

Investors can check Anondita Medicare IPO allotment status online through the websites of NSE and the IPO registrar. Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. is the Anondita Medicare IPO registrar.

In order to do Anondita Medicare IPO allotment status online check, a few simple steps must be followed. Here the steps to check Anondita Medicare IPO allotment status online.

Anondita Medicare IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Anondita Medicare Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Anondita Medicare IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Anondita Medicare IPO Allotment Status Check Maashitla Securities Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 2] Select ‘Anondita Medicare Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Choose among PAN, Application Number or Demat Account Number

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on ‘Submit’

Your Anondita Medicare IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Anondita Medicare IPO GMP Today Anondita Medicare shares are available at a robust grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Anondita Medicare IPO GMP today is ₹86 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Anondita Medicare shares are trading higher by ₹86 apiece than their issue price.

Anondita Medicare IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹231 apiece, which is at a 59.31% premium to the IPO price of ₹145 per share.

Anondita Medicare IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open for subscription from August 22 to August 26, and Anondita Medicare IPO allotment date is likely today, August 28. Anondita Medicare shares will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date as on September 1.

The company raised ₹69.50 crore from the SME IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 47.93 lakh shares of ₹69.50 crore. Anondita Medicare IPO price band was set at ₹137 to ₹145 per share.

Anondita Medicare IPO was subscribed 300.89 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 286.20 times in the individual investors category, and 153.03 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category received 531.82 times subscription.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Maashitla Securities is the Anondita Medicare IPO registrar.