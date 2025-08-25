Anondita Medicare IPO Day 2: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of NSE SME IPO

Anondita Medicare IPO: The initial public offering of the male condoms manufacturing company, Anondita Medicare, opened for subscription on Friday, August 22, and will close on Tuesday, August 26. The SME IPO is a fresh issue of 47,93,000 shares of the face value of ₹10 each. The company aims to raise about ₹69.50 crore from the issue, which it intends to use for capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Anondita Medicare IPO subscription status By 10:10 AM on Monday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 6 times, with the retail portion booked 10 times, and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to almost 4.4 times. QIB's portion was booked 0.11 times.

Anondita Medicare IPO details 1. Anondita Medicare IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Anondita Medicare shares was ₹65. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at a premium of 45 per cent.

2. Anondita Medicare IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Friday, August 22, and will remain open until Tuesday, August 26.

3. Anondita Medicare IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹137 to ₹145 per equity share.

4. Anondita Medicare IPO size: The company plans to raise ₹69.50 crore from this issue, which it will use to meet working capital requirements and fund capital expenditures. Some parts of the proceeds will also be used to meet expenses for unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

5. Anondita Medicare IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 2,000 shares.

6. Anondita Medicare IPO reservation: The biggest chunk of the issue is reserved for QIBs. They have been offered 22,56,000 shares (47 per cent of the issue). Retail investors come next. As many as 15,86,000 shares, or 33 per cent of the net issue, are reserved for retail investors. The company has reserved 6,81,000 shares (14.21 per cent of the net issue) for NIIs.

7. Anondita Medicare IPO allotment date: The IPO is closing on Tuesday, August 26, but Wednesday, August 27, is a stock market holiday. So, the company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Thursday, August 28. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Friday, August 29, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. Anondita Medicare IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Narnolia Financial Services is the book-running lead manager, and Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

9. Anondita Medicare IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME on Monday, September 1.

10. Anondita Medicare business overview: According to the RHP, Anondita Medicare manufactures male condoms in various flavours. Its flagship product is marketed and sold under the brand COBRA. The company has an installed production capacity of nearly 562 million condoms per annum at Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) for FY23 was ₹0.35 crore, which rose to ₹3.84 crore in FY24 and to ₹16.42 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations for FY23 was ₹35.91 crore. This increased to ₹46.43 crore in FY24 and to ₹77 crore in FY25.

